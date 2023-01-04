Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Today, Rain Chance Saturday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Colder Thursday
  • Quiet and dry through Friday
  • Next Rain Chance Is Friday night-Saturday
This week: We’re trending towards more typical January temperatures for the next 7 days. The only chance of rain we’re watching for is late Friday night- Saturday as a weak front moves in. Accumulations look to be under 0.25″ with a 60% chance for rain. Up in northern Missouri, some mixed precipitation or light snow is forecast. If the track of the cold front/low-pressure shifts south, we may see a change in our precipitation type, but for now it looks like just some scattered rain Saturday.

A modest warning trend will get our temperatures back to near 50 by early next week.

7 Day Forecast

