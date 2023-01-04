Missouri executes first openly transgender inmate in U.S. history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The state of Missouri carried out the execution of Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday. She was put to death for the 2003 murder of her former girlfriend Beverly Guenther.

McLaughlin is the first openly transgender person executed in the United States.

Protestors in Bonne Terre said the execution perpetuates the cycle of violence. The state disagrees.

“I try not to be angry or mad, but I have a lot of righteous indignation,” Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Co-Director Michelle Smith said.

Across from the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri awaiting the execution of Amber McLaughlin.



The 49 y/o will die by injection for killing a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/JUfIpUnCWG — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 3, 2023

Dozens of supporters, including Smith, stood in solidarity outside the state prison in Bonne Terre, forming a prayer circle as 49-year-old McLaughlin was executed.

“Amber was never sentenced to death by a jury,” Smith said. “A judge did this. We believe one person should not have this type of power.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson stands by his decision to deny McLaughlin clemency ahead of Tuesday’s execution.

In a statement he said:

“McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri Law,” Parson said. “McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal.”

I’m maybe a football field away from where they are holding protestors for tonight’s execution. It looks like the crowd assembled has formed a circle. I can see about a dozen or so candles lit. @KMOV — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 3, 2023

“The death penalty as a whole to strip them of their humanity and make a choice of retribution is disgraceful,” Michella Joy Kramer with Metro Trans Umbrella Group said.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the state of Missouri has executed 92 people since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Kramer called the death-row inmate a friend. The two spoke Monday night, less than 24 hours before McLaughlin’s execution.

“I have a special connection with Amber because of our shared experience, but KJ was murdered a month ago, and we have more coming up,” Kramer said. “This isn’t about her being transgender, this is just the part I can find her humanity in.”

“This country executes the innocent, mentally ill, the disabled,” Smith said. “There is no stopping or a point at which this state will not kill someone, but we will continue to amplify these cases.”

Correctional officers confirmed with protestors on site the execution was complete at 6:47 PM. The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed the official time of death as 6:51 PM.

