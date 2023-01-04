Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) customers will see a change on their water bill soon.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Rate Adjustment on customer bills.

The agreement was filed by the MAWC, the Public Service Commission Staff and the Office of the Public Counsel.

MAWC sought to recover qualifying infrastructure replacement costs that happened during the record rainfall of May 1, through July 31, 2022. These costs are not currently reflected in customer bills.

St. Louis County residents currently pay approximately $0.94 per 1,000 gallons due to the rate adjustment. Under the agreement, the monthly rate will increase to approximately $1.27 per 1,000 gallons of water.

Those outside of St. Louis County currently pay approximately $0.47 per 1,000 gallons. Under the agreement, the monthly rate will increase to approximately $0.70 per 1,000 gallons.

For sewer customers, the rate is based on a percentage of the total monthly sewer bill.

Arnold residential sewer customers of MAWC currently pay a monthly rate of 0.8991% of their total monthly sewer bill. Under the agreement, that will drop to 0.8821% of the total monthly. For all other MAWC residential sewer customers, the current monthly rate will go from 5.5519% of the total monthly sewer bill to 5.6572% of the total monthly sewer bill.

The changes are expected to take effect in mid-January.

