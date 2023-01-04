Metro East businesses charged wrong amounts for business licenses, owners say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several business owners in Cahokia Heights told News 4 they’ve been improperly charged for business license fees.

Recently, the City of Cahokia Heights billed business owners’ license fees for 2022 and 2023. Many businesses told News 4 that prices have increased from 2021 prices.

Walter Schmid, who owns Walt Schmid Repair & Sales, said he paid $200 for years, but now the city is charging him $750 a year.

“I should be charged $500 and not $750,” Schmid said.

According to city documents, an equipment repair and sales shop must pay $500 for a business license now. Schmid said his business is an equipment repair and sales shop. Under the $750 price range, the city lists car dealerships, nursing homes, crematories, assistant living facilities and private schools.

Schmid said he contacted Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. and the city on numerous occasions and hasn’t received a callback.

“If the mayor can be nice enough to contact us and try to get this solved,” Schmid added.

“It’s not OK what’s taking place,” Janice Patterson said, owner of Itty Bitty Children’s City in Cahokia Heights, which used to be Alorton before the village merged with Cahokia in 2021. “Pre-merger $100. Post-merger $500. So, that’s a big difference. Nothing, drastically, has changed for better here. So, why such an increase? You have to tell me where this money is going.”

Many business owners told News 4 they’re not paying the new fees. According to city documents, 2022 fees must be paid by December 2022, and 2023 fees must be paid by the end of January 2023.

News 4 contacted the City of Cahokia Heights and didn’t receive a response as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.