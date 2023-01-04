Living Well: Vaccine fatigue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Flu season has hit early and hard this year, but many health experts claim that vaccine fatigue is a big reason to blame for vaccination rates being far from keeping pace.

“I think we’re seeing vaccine fatigue everywhere,” said Dr. Sarah George, Saint Louis University Professor of Infectious Diseases.

Because people are tired of hearing about having to get the next shot, whether flu, COVID-19 or other vaccines, Dr. George said less people are getting vaccinations.

“In the community, they are seeing somewhat lower flu vaccine rates than what we would normally have this time of year, particularly in people who are younger and may be less inclined to get the flu vaccine to begin with,” explained Dr. George.

At the Doisy Research Center, they work on the development of new or better vaccines. Currently, they have two RSV vaccine studies and a new flu vaccine study underway. Click here for more information on how to volunteer to be part of a study.

