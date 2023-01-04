Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.

In court, McClain reportedly testified that Manisco was killed during an attempted robbery. He said he fired the gun when a bystander distracted him.

McClain was sentenced to life plus another 15 years in years. He won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 85% of the life term.

McClain is also accused of killing another woman and her daughter, 8, across the city the day after Manisco’s death. A jury could not reach verdicts in those cases. They are pending.

