Hall of Famer Chris Pronger recalls collapsing during 1998 game

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Damar Hamlin’s collapse during an NFL game Sunday night hit very close to home for Hall of Famer Chris Pronger.

Pronger collapsed after getting hit by a slapshot near his heart during a playoff game in 1998.

“I blacked out, on the ice, and you kinda see in the video, I get up and stumble a bit, and then, down. Next thing I remember I’m looking up, looking at the banners, not really knowing where I am. My stuff’s cut open. I kinda glance over, guys are crying on the bench,” he recalled.

Pronger suffered Commotio Cordis, which is a disruption of the heart rhythm from the direct hit over his heart which came at a critical time during the cycle of his heartbeat.

“When I got hit with the puck, my heart was in-between beats, so when it hit my heart, my heart thought it hit a beat, so it didn’t beat that one time. That’s how much oxygen your heart pumps out in one beat, which is shocking to a certain extent, that one heartbeat put me down for that long,” he said.

In a conversation with News 4′s Maurice Drummond, Pronger expressed concern for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin following his freighting collision in Cincinnati Monday night.

“He was over there greeting his mom and his family right before the game,” said Pronger. “Think about how difficult that is to watch that transpire right in front of you, and not really have any information, and not know what’s going on. It’s incredibly difficult. When this happened to me, my parents were at Joe Lewis Arena watching the game, so it hits home.”

