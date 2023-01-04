Employee killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – One person was shot and killed during an altercation inside a Maryland Heights Dobbs Wednesday.

Police confirm to News 4 that an employee was shot during an altercation with another employee at the Dobbs near Dorsett and McKelvey roads. The call to the police came in just before 11 a.m.

A suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released. This story will be updated as details become available.

