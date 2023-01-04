Downtown residents voice concerns regarding lack of safety by frequent problem property owners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, Art Loft residents have been speaking with News 4 about safety concerns, broken elevators, and flooding inside their building. Now, they said their safety risk is at an all-time high. They told News 4 that people have been breaking in and sleeping in closets, sparking police encounters and arrests.

News 4 last talked to Art Loft residents in December, but now, they said things are getting worse, and property owners aren’t doing anything about it.

“They’ve done nothing, absolutely nothing. I mean, they’ve been told. I’ve told them, several other tenants have told them,” one resident said.

This resident wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from property owners, STL City Wide. It’s the same company that runs the condominium board across the street at a well-known, problem property, Ely Walker Lofts.

Residents’ concerns have heightened after several surveillance videos show, what they said, is a homeless man breaking into the building and sleeping in a closet. They told News 4 it has happened several times. Just days after Christmas, video shows police taking the man into custody after residents said police broke down the closet door where he was staying. Residents said the homeless man has been arrested before and keeps coming back to the building, but police haven’t confirmed that.

“They’re not just dropping the ball, they’re being lazy. Nobody’s doing anything about the crimes. They’re more concerned about covering their butts for the homeless issue,” the resident explained.

For years, residents have said the Art Loft building isn’t secure, and that’s how non-residents continue gaining access. Videos obtained by News 4 show three people banging on a tenant’s door while playing with several firearms. Another video shows a man, who the tenant doesn’t know, knocking on the door with a gun propped on his hip.

Residents said they don’t feel safe where they live right now.

“Nobody with any sort of sensitivity to other people would allow this to go on, on their watch,” the resident said.

We called the property manager, Jose Garcia, to get some answers. Residents said he’s the on-site property manager for Art Loft, who works for STL City Wide. On the phone, he said he knows about the homeless man breaking into the building but said he had no comment and we’d have to get in touch with a regional manager. No one ever called us back.

“It makes me angry, and I’m a pretty happy-go-lucky guy, but this is like giving me PTSD or something. I’m getting jittery all the time,” the resident said.

