Damar Hamlin situation brings attention to trauma-induced cardiac arrest in sports

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Few details have been released on the medical condition suffered by Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, other than he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game after he was hit by another player, and had CPR performed on him on the field by medical personnel.

There have been other instances of athletes suffering trauma-induced cardiac arrest. Commotio Cordis is a disruption of the heart rhythm that can happen after a blow to the chest directly over the heart and can be fatal.

While occurrences are rare, they happen more often in youth sports, specifically in baseball, hockey and lacrosse.

Dr. Khaled Awad is a clinical electrophysiologist at Mercy Hospital. He explained that the heart is part muscle and part electronic machine. He said in rare instances a blow to the chest can cause a disturbance in the heart’s electrical cycle.

“That trauma has to coincide with a certain narrow window in the heart’s electric cycle,” he said.

But when that happens, According to Awad, a disturbance is caused, the heart stops, and with the heart no longer pumping blood through the body, the person becomes unconscious.

“If you do not regain that circulation, it doesn’t start working, very quickly then we’re dealing with what we call cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death,” said Awad.

There are chest protectors that youth baseball players can wear to protect against serious consequences from a blow to the chest. And training can help reduce the risk also.

Mike Killian is the athletic trainer for the Missouri Redhawks baseball club. ”We work on actual body movement so they can basically get out of the way of stuff. Or get in the perfect position so that you have less chance of getting hit in the chest like that,” said Killian.

Lance Schuermann is the owner of St. Louis Naturals Baseball and Fastpitch which operates 38 youth teams. He said safety has to be built into all aspects when coaching young baseball players.

“Being on a field you just really got to be aware,” he said.

Mercy Hospital offers CPR classes, seminars and events for the public.

