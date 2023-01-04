Cloudy & Colder Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures today will be about 30° cooler than yesterday
  • Breezy Wednesday & Thursday
  • Next Rain Chance Is Saturday
Today: Our afternoon high temperatures will sit about 30° cooler today. Expect a high near 44° with mostly cloudy skies and the occasional wind gust. Tonight our temperatures drop to the lower 30s.

This week: We’re trending towards more typical January temperatures for the next 7 days. The only chance of rain we’re watching for is late Friday night- Saturday as a weak front moves in. Accumulations look to be under 0.25″. Up in northern Missouri, some mixed precipitation or light snow is forecast. If the track of the cold front/low-pressure shifts south, we may see a change in our precipitation type.

7 Day Forecast

