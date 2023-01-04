Clayton PD asking for additional info on man accused of trespassing, harassment

Police and prosecutors allege Willie Cox Jr. trespassed on a woman's property, peered into her...
Police and prosecutors allege Willie Cox Jr. trespassed on a woman's property, peered into her house and harassed her.(Clayton Police Department)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Clayton Police Department arrested 70-year-old Willie Cox Jr. on New Year’s Day for trespassing and harassment. Police are now asking for any possible additional victims to come forward.

Police allege Cox, who prosecutors charged with two counts of trespassing and one count of harassment, peered into a woman’s home and “left concerning documents in her mailbox” between December 29 and 31. Cox is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Cpl. Jenny Schwartz with the Clayton Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that Cox has a criminal history that includes sexual offenses. Police believe he may be responsible for other incidents of similar nature in the area.

The Clayton Police Department can be reached at 314-290-8444 or cpdmedia@claytonmo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday
Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday
One person was shot and killed during an altercation inside a Maryland Heights Dobbs Tire &...
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water...
Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills
The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) rescued 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formally licensed...
Nearly 30 Lakeland Terriers rescued from formerly-licensed breeder