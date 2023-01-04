Clayton PD asking for additional info on man accused of trespassing, harassment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Clayton Police Department arrested 70-year-old Willie Cox Jr. on New Year’s Day for trespassing and harassment. Police are now asking for any possible additional victims to come forward.

Police allege Cox, who prosecutors charged with two counts of trespassing and one count of harassment, peered into a woman’s home and “left concerning documents in her mailbox” between December 29 and 31. Cox is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Cpl. Jenny Schwartz with the Clayton Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that Cox has a criminal history that includes sexual offenses. Police believe he may be responsible for other incidents of similar nature in the area.

The Clayton Police Department can be reached at 314-290-8444 or cpdmedia@claytonmo.gov.

