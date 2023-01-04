Anonymous donor gives $1 for every burpee to Shriners Children’s St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A workout focused on more than getting fit is helping patients at Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

A group called F3, which stands for fitness, fellowship and faith, is free to join and is held outdoors rain or shrine. While some use the workout for getting back in shape, there is more to it than getting fit. An anonymous member of the group is donating $1 for every burpee they do to Shriners Hospital.

In the early morning hours, the group of 72 men hit the ground on a quest to help children. They did 10,000 burpees before the sun came up!

