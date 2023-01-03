Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January

The Cozy Cider Cabin arrives in Belleville January 12th.
Eckert’s Orchard is preparing for the busiest time of the year.
Eckert’s Orchard is preparing for the busiest time of the year.(WKYT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season.

The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.

For more information on Eckert’s and their events, click this link: https://eckerts.com/

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When you walk into the halls of a legendary African American high school, which first was built...
Continuing Legacy of V Side
When you walk into the halls of a legendary African American high school, which first was built...
Continuing the legacy of V-Side
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Lanes of I-55/70 closing for emergency repairs
Bommarito Automotive Group Logo
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home