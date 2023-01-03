Rain & Storms Overnight

First Alert Weather:

Rain & storms are likely overnight

The severe risk has decreased and remains very low overnight

Rain ends by the Morning Drive & it will be near the record high Tuesday afternoon

Overnight more showers and storms continue, drying up in the metro by 5-6 AM. There is a very low risk that enough storm fuel will surge north far enough to produce a severe storm in our area overnight. We still need to monitor that threat with a hgiher chance South.

Tuesday morning will be dry for the morning commute. Any rain is long gone and rainfall totals should be in the 0.5″ to 1″ range in St. Louis, perhaps a bit more to the southeast of St. Louis. But expect a very mild morning and day. Morning temps will be near 60 and the high will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Afternoon: There is a slight chance for a brief isolated shower or storm around midday in St. Louis and an isolated storm in our Illinois counties during the afternoon. But there is no immediate cool down behind this front as the cold air is lagging well behind. So, it will be very mild and we certainly could tie or break the record of 68 from 1939. But the cold air will invade Wednesday and especially Thursday as we’re reminded what month and season it is with highs Thursday in the 30s.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.