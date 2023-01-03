Police investigating shooting death of man in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting death of a man in North County on Monday.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call 636-529-8210. Anonymous tips can be given to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.