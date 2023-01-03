Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend.

According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes.

Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region.

One crash happened on Saturday, December 31. According to the highway patrol, Roger Vinson, 63, of Piggott, Arkansas, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed at the intersection of Route C and State Highway 25 in Stoddard County.

Vinson was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham.

The crash is being investigated by the Advance Police Department.

The second crash happened on Sunday, January 1. The highway patrol reports Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton, Mo., died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. This was in Scott County on Missouri Highway 77 near Scott County Road 352.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam.

In total, troopers investigated the following over the holiday weekend:

Traffic crashes - 243

Traffic crash injuries - 75

Traffic crash fatalities - 1

DWI - 104

The 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period began at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2.

According to the highway patrol, the fatality statistics could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report deadly traffic crashes later.

During the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes statewide. Troopers worked 321 of those crashes which included 98 injuries and no deaths.

Troopers arrested 96 people for driving while intoxicated in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.