Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School to remain closed following massive water pipe rupture

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - While many students across the St. Louis region return to school this week, the students at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School will remain home until Jan. 9 following a major water pipe rupture over the holiday break.

On Christmas Day the district received word that a pipe burst at the school.

“We estimate after the pipe ruptured it may have been flowing into the building for a good hour but we got here as quickly as we could, got the water shut off and the recovery efforts got underway almost immediately,” explained district spokesperson Ed Rich.

For more than a week, crews have worked to clean up the mess and dry out the building. 19 classrooms, offices, the library and the gym were all damaged. The full extent won’t be known until teachers and staff can return to access the damage to individual classrooms.

Because of the work, more than 400 students will not return as planned this week. The students are expected to return on Jan. 9. The rest of the district is not impacted.

Richmond Heights will hold a day camp at The Heights as an option for parents. Click here for more information about the camp.

The district is not alone. Thousands of homes and businesses continue to deal with the aftermath of St. Louis’ frozen temperatures over the holidays.

“It’s been pretty long, all of us have been putting in some good hours,” explained James Busby with Property Medic, a local company dealing with water restoration.

They said they averaged 500 calls per day between Christmas and New Year’s due to burst pipes.

