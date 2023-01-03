Lanes of I-55/70 closing for emergency repairs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two left lanes of northbound I-55/70 will be temporarily closed this week for emergency repairs in the Metro East.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Wednesday morning, the two left lanes between Mile Markers 6.2 and 7.2 will be closed in Fairmont City. The lane closures are due to emergency bridge deck repairs in the area.

IDOT stated all lanes will be reopened by Friday at 3 P.M.

