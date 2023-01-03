Gov. Parson denies clemency for transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson says he will not grant the clemency request of Missouri death row inmate Amber McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the prison in Bonne Terre on Tuesday, January 3 for killing Beverly Guenther, a former girlfriend, in 2003.

Her execution will mark the first time an openly transgender inmate has been put to death in the U.S.

“McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal,” said Governor Parson in a released statement. “Ms. Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

According to the Associated Press, a clemency petition cited McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard at her trial.

The petition also included reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition causing anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.

McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said sexual identity was “not the main focus” of the clemency request.

