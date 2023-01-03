Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group has passed away.

Frank Bommarito passed away Monday morning at his home in Naples surrounded by family. He was 88.

According to the Bommarito Automotive website, Frank Bommarito was awarded his first car dealership from General Motors in 1971, which became Missouri’s largest Oldsmobile dealership a year later. Several dealerships were added in the following years. In 1998, John Bommarito took over from his father.

