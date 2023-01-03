Cold front now east, we’ll have colder temperatures today

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures today will be 30° cooler than yesterday

Typical January cold for Wednesday

Next Rain Chance Is Saturday

This week: With an inbound cold front, temperatures will be chilly for the rest of the work week. We will be back in the low 40s Wednesday and in the 30s by Thursday. This is very near normal and Thursday will be our coldest day with cloudy skies and a high in the upper 30s.

Next Rain: We have a 50% chance for showers by Saturday as our next chance of rain. So far based on the track of this low it should be mostly or all rain. But if the track changes we could see a mix enter the forecast. We’ll keep you posted, but it’s back to normal cold January weather the rest of the week.

