Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle coming to Enterprise Center later this month

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle are coming to Enterprise Center on January 22.

The stop in St. Louis is one of five additional shows that were recently announced as part of their tour, which was primarily on the west coast. Other stops include Oklahoma City and Memphis.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 and can be bought by clicking here.

