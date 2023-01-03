Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory has been for part of St. Louis City due to low water pressure, the city says.

The low water pressure is being caused by a loss of incoming supplied power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment plant in North City. Multiple St. Louis neighborhoods are affected, three in north St. Louis, and several more in south St. Louis.

The following neighborhoods are affected:

Hamilton Heights

Kingsway West

Wells-Goodfellow

Hi-Pointe

Clayton-Tamm

Cheltenham

Kings Oak

Franz Park

The Hill

Southwest Garden

Ellendale

Clifton Heights

North Hampton

Tower Grove South

South Grand

Gravois Park

Residents are advised to boil water for three minutes for drinking, brushing their teeth and food preparation. For more on what should be done during a boil advisory, click here.

City officials say no contamination has been found in the water supply. Test results on the water will be further analyzed and be back in 24 hours.

