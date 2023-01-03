Back To Cold January Temps

First Alert Weather:

We set a record of 72 for January 3rd, but the warmth won’t last

Back to Normal January Cold Wednesday

Next Rain Chance Is Saturday

Record High Today: We have broken an 84 year old record high In St. Louis today. The official high hit 72 beating the old record was 68 from 1939. It was the first time in the 70s in January for St. Louis in almost 6 years.

This week: With an inbound cold front, temperatures will be chilly for the rest of the work week. We will be back in the low 40s Wednesday and in the 30s by Thursday. This is very near normal and Thursday will be our coldest day with cloudy skies and a high in the upper 30s.

Next Rain: We have a 50% chance for showers by Saturday as our next chance of rain. So far based on the track of this low it should be mostly or all rain. But if the track changes we could see a mix enter the forecast. We’ll keep you posted, but it’s back to normal cold January weather the rest of the week.

