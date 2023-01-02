Two dead after fight at Collinsville pub on New Years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just 45 minutes into 2023, Collinsville Police Department responded to a call about gunshots being fired near a pub in downtown Collinsville. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Ricardo Correa, 20, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, a fight had happened inside Sloan’s Pub House between a group of men and another man. Witnesses told police the fight had been broken up but began again in the parking lot.

Police said the group of men, including Correa and Torres-Granado, armed with guns, approached the other man who was in a car with a woman. It was reported to police that the group of men tried breaking the windows of the car, which caused another physical fight to break out.

During this fight, the man in the car reportedly shot multiple rounds from his gun, hitting Correa and Torres-Granado.

The investigation is still ongoing. Two people are in custody, but neither has been charged.

The Collinsville Police Department asked anyone who witnessed this shooting that has not already been interviewed to contact Lieutenant Eric Owen at 618-344-2131 extension 5136.

