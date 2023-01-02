Trooper struck by driver, airlifted to Mercy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At 6:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Townsend, 25, was struck while outside of his patrol car checking on a pedestrian on South Outer Road, four miles outside of Sullivan.

According to the MSHP crash report, the driver had failed to see the trooper and struck him. Townsend’s injuries are listed as serious, and he was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

