Police chase involving stolen vehicle results in crash, suspect at large

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle resulted in the suspect crashing and fleeing the scene.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the car but the driver sped away before crashing. The crash was reported around 1 a.m. in the 9600 block of West Milton in Overland. Police say the driver then ran from the scene and, as of now, has not been located. They stolen vehicle was a Kia.

