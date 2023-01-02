First baby born in 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Trevaion Hollimon. He was the first newborn of 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis.

He weighs seven pounds 11 ounces and is just shy of 20 inches long.

His father, Shaun, said the plan wasn’t to be in the hospital for New Years, but he is happy to be holding his healthy baby boy.

Mom, Desiree, is doing well. Trevaion has two older brothers.

