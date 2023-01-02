First Alert Weather Day - Risk for severe weather tonight

First Alert Weather:

Rain & storms are likely this evening & overnight

Low risk In St. Louis for a severe storm, but remain alert. Severe storm risk increases south of St. Louis

Severe risks include damaging wind up to 60 mph, quarter sized hail and a brief tornado

Southeast MO & Southern IL are at a higher risk for a brief tornado

Rain ends before the Morning Drive & it will be near the record high Tuesday afternoon

This Evening and Tonight: First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of severe storms. There will be two rounds of storms. One comes from Arkansas and Southern Missouri this evening, mainly from 6pm-9pm. This may clip St. louis with rain and a few storms, but the stronger storms are expected farther south where we have a higher level 2 (out of 5) severe risk. These storms could produce hail, damaging wind or a brief tornado. There is some question on how much storm fuel will surge north to fuel stronger storms. However, if that can develop we’ll have to be on guard this evening and especially south of the St. Louis metro.

Then tonight from 11pm to 3am a more widespread round of showers and storms are expected. Again there is a question of how much storm fuel will be present, but other ingredients will be in place for strong winds, a brief tornado and perhaps some isolated hail up to quarter sized. This risk goes from around I-70 and south, though areas south in the level 2 (out of 5) severe threat have a better chance to see a few severe storms.

Tuesday morning will be dry for the morning commute. Any rain is long gone and rainfall totals should be in the 0.5″ to 1″ range in St. Louis, perhaps a bit more to the southeast of St. Louis. But expect a very mild morning and day. Morning temps will be near 60 and the high will be in the upper 60s. We certainly could tie or break the record of 68 from 1939. This mild air is due to the cold air building up to the north and lagging behind. But it will invade Wednesday and especially Thursday when we have highs in the 30s.

