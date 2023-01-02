Episode 215: Excel Bottling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy New Year from the Meet St. Louis podcast!

We’re excited to be back with new episodes for 2023! While there’s so much attention on new things, this week, we’re taking you to a place rich with history: we head to Excel Bottling in Breese, Illinois.

They opened their doors in 1936 and generations later, they still make your favorite sodas like Ski.

