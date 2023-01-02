Collinsville man killed in shooting, Major Case Squad activated

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Collinsville was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was shot in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call for a shooting around 2:10 p.m. De-Santiago was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate. At this time, 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad are are actively working leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544.

