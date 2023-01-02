13-year-old shot on New Year’s Eve

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 13-year-old boy is one of the latest shooting victims in St. Louis city.

The teen was injured on New Year’s Eve.

Police found the victim near Lucille and Mimika Avenues, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The teen told officers he was walking down the street when he was shot in the back.

Police have not released information about possible suspects

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro West Fire Protection District firefighters worked to put out a 2nd alarm fire in Wildwood...
House fire displaces family in Wildwood
A window that was shot and broken on New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve shooting calls decline by more than 50 percent in St. Louis City
Metro West Fire Protection District firefighters worked to put out a 2nd alarm fire in Wildwood...
Wildwood Fire
Trooper struck by driver, airlifted to Mercy