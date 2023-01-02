13-year-old shot on New Year’s Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 13-year-old boy is one of the latest shooting victims in St. Louis city.

The teen was injured on New Year’s Eve.

Police found the victim near Lucille and Mimika Avenues, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The teen told officers he was walking down the street when he was shot in the back.

Police have not released information about possible suspects

