‘There was only one DJ’: Demetrious Johnson Foundation vows to keep his memory alive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports legend Demetrious Johnson’s passing continues to leave its mark on the city he served and loved so much.

“When God made him he threw away the blueprint. There was only one DJ,” said Willie Metcalfe of the Demetrious Johnson Foundation.

Metcalfe said Johnson was still shopping for Christmas gifts to give to kids at the Demetrious Johnson Foundation’s annual holiday party just days before he died. Johnson passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 61.

“When he started really feeling ill, he was out buying toys for kids. That’s what he did,” Metcalfe said.

Demetrius Johnson also known as DJ and “The Big Fella” was more than an NFL and Mizzou football star. His foundation has served hundreds of families each year, helped students go to college and found jobs for people in need.

“He gave kids experiences that they would have never had if they had not met him,” Metcalfe said. “He would take busloads of kids to Mizzou games. We’d go to Cardinal baseball games. The Universal Soul Circus came to town, and they would come here to the community center.”

Demetrious Johnson leaves behind his wife of 34 years, 2 daughters, a son, and a city that looks to him as their champion. The Big Fella’s legacy will continue through his foundation by helping today’s youth work towards a better tomorrow.

“We’ll never be able to fill his shoes but we’re going to make it possible for kids to fulfill their dreams.”

A memorial service will take place at the Chaifetz Arena on Monday. It is open to the public. The family is asking anyone interested in making a contribution to send it to the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation.

