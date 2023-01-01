New year, same party ban for Airbnbs in the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As residents and visitors in the metro gather for New Year’s celebrations, some may be doing so at a local, short-term rental. But this year, Airbnb is once again stepping up efforts to prevent parties.

“We really see this as a team effort,” Airbnb Director of Trust and Safety Communications, Ben Breit said. “It can’t just be the platform, it can’t just be the host on their own, but a partnership between the platform and our hosts working together on this really critical issues.”

An emphasis on safety still remains a top priority for those who rent or own short-term rental properties.

“Since we set up our party ban in 2020, we’ve seen a precipitous drop in rates of unauthorized parties, and as we’ve kind of beefed up our enforcement measures over holidays like this...” Breit added.

The company first trailed a new enforcement measure to their party ban last New Year’s Eve in the wake of concerns fueled by instances of violence and large-scale events linked to short-term rentals across the country. News 4 has covered a number of similar instances that took place in St. Louis this year.

“It really kind of focuses on folks who do not have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who don’t have any reviews on Airbnb,” Breit said.

Anyone with no reviews or negative reviews on their Airbnb account are prevented from making single-night booking reservations for New Year’s Eve. Some two, or three, night reservations are also being prevented if you book locally.

“So if I don’t have any reviews on Airbnb, and I live in St. Louis, and I’m trying to book in St. Louis for the two nights, that’s the type of reservation that we may go ahead and stop,” Breit said.

This impacted around 1,000 people from making New Year’s Eve bookings in St. Louis last year. And Breit believes that number may be similar this year.

Many Airbnb owners who’ve spoken to News 4 in 2022 say these are the safeguards they believe help protect their property while those who celebrate do so safely.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.