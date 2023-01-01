Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day For Threat Of Severe Weather
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Rain & storms likely Monday evening & night. Some of them could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds
- Tuesday is dry, breezy & still very mild
- More seasonable temperatures arrive around midweek
Tonight: Cloudy & very mild. Some patchy fog may develop
Monday: A warm start to the work-week with temperatures in the 60s ahead of overnight rainfall. There is a low risk (5%) that some of the storms in the highlighted areas below could become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds. Rainfall accumulations will total 1/2″ to 1.5″ on the high side.
