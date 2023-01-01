Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day For Threat Of Severe Weather

Temperatures in the upper 50s Sunday. Storms arrive overnight Monday
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Rain & storms likely Monday evening & night. Some of them could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds
  • Tuesday is dry, breezy & still very mild
  • More seasonable temperatures arrive around midweek
Tonight: Cloudy & very mild. Some patchy fog may develop

Monday: A warm start to the work-week with temperatures in the 60s ahead of overnight rainfall. There is a low risk (5%) that some of the storms in the highlighted areas below could become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds. Rainfall accumulations will total 1/2″ to 1.5″ on the high side.

7 Day Forecast

