Man shot, killed in Jennings, Mo. just hours into 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting which resulted in the death of a man in Jennings, Mo. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Around 2:12 a.m., St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue. Police say they found a man on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active at this time. News 4 will update with additional information as it becomes available.

