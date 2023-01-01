Man killed in house fire in St. Louis Co., arson detectives investigating

Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames.(CBS46 News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal house fire in north St. Louis County resulted in a man’s death Saturday, Dec. 31.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames. They were unable to make entry through the front door due to the heavy smoke.

Fire personnel found a man in the rear interior of the apartment and he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating the incident. A cause has not yet been determined.

More information will be released as the investigation continues. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The shooting happened just two hours into the start of the new year.
Man shot, killed in Jennings, Mo. just hours into 2023
Temperatures will sit in the upper 50s with light winds.
First Alert: Warm for New Year's Day, storms this week
SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne...
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
Annual violence memorial held in St. Louis as city hovers near 200 homicides again
Annual violence memorial held in St. Louis as city hovers near 200 homicides again