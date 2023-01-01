Man killed in house fire in St. Louis Co., arson detectives investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal house fire in north St. Louis County resulted in a man’s death Saturday, Dec. 31.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames. They were unable to make entry through the front door due to the heavy smoke.

Fire personnel found a man in the rear interior of the apartment and he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating the incident. A cause has not yet been determined.

More information will be released as the investigation continues. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

