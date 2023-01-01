1 person dead following hit-and-run near Central West End

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight near the Central West End neighborhood.

SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.

More information will be added to the story once it has been received.

