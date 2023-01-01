1 person dead following hit-and-run near Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight near the Central West End neighborhood.

SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.

