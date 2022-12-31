St. Louis Aquarium Otters Celebrate 4th Birthday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -

The three otters at the St. Louis Aquarium stole all the attention during their 4th birthday celebration.

The aquarium has been the home of Sawyer, Thatcher, and Finn since opening in 2019.

Ryan Beeble, an animal trainer, said, “North American River otters are found from Florida all the way up through North America, and through Canada.”

The aquarium’s three otters are originally from the warm climate of Florida. Beeble explains that a little-known fact is their size varies with their climate. Florida is warmer, so the otters are smaller than their Canadian counterparts.

Beeble said, “Down in Florida, they’ll typically be 12 or 14 pounds. That’s how big ours are here.”

As part of the birthday celebration, aquarium guests attended a party where they sang and wrote happy birthday wishes on the glass of the otter’s enclosure. They also watched as the otters enjoyed a birthday cake.

Beeble said, “North American River Otters live until about 15 or 20 years old. They’re still very young, and it shows and they are very playful.”

Mark the calendar, the otters will celebrate their 5th birthday on December 30th of 2023.

