Police investigate shooting inside barbershop in Alton, IL

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Metro East barbershop Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Officers found a victim shot inside Fresh Cuts Barber Shop.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

