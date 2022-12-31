Police investigate shooting inside barbershop in Alton, IL

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Metro East barbershop Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Officers found a victim shot inside Fresh Cuts Barber Shop.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

