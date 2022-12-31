Man shot, killed north of downtown

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot in a home on Cass Avenue on Dec. 29.

Police were called for a shooting at a home on Cass Avenue and found Avant shot in the chest. EMS took Avant to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division has taken over the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call them directly at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

