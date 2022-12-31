First Alert: Dry through the holiday weekend & turning warmer

High temperatures on New Year’s Eve will reach to near 50.
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warming up through New Year’s Day
  • Widespread soaking rain likely for Monday
  • Cooler weather by the mid-week
Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry with midnight temperatures near 45 degrees.

New Year’s Day (Sunday): 2023 looks to kick off with warm weather. Expect partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will warm to the upper 50s.

Monday: A warm start to the work-week with temperatures in the 60s ahead of overnight rainfall. A lack of storm fuel will limit the strength of the thunderstorms as they move eastward along the cold front. Counties south have a better potential for thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulations will total 1/2″ to 2″ on the high side.

7 Day Forecast

