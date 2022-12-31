Extreme cold is gone but not the damage done

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Right now there are around 30 active water main breaks in St. Louis. The sub-zero temperatures experienced recently are getting the blame.

Curt Skouby is the director of utilities for St. Louis.

“In wintertime you find the weak spots,” said Skouby.

On Friday, crews were working to repair a 15-inch ruptured water main that runs under Jefferson Avenue at Pine Street. Some of the water mains in St. Louis are over 100-years-old.

But Skouby said there’s typically an increase in ruptured mains in the winter because of how cold the water gets.

“We get water from the Mississippi River. And this time of year it’s just above freezing. So we’re pumping this real cold water into metal pipe and the pipe is contracting because of the temperature. In the summer time we’re pumping water that’s nearly 90-degrees,” he said.

Tracy Jenkins spotted the signs of a water main break in his neighborhood, near College Avenue and Emily Street.

“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle of cracks and the water was coming up out of each crack. Some of them are worse than the others,” he said.

Skouby confirmed that there was a break in a 6-inch line at that location. He said with so many breaks to repair, they have to be prioritized.

“And right now we’re hitting the water mains that are causing the most impact either to the customers without water or on a busy street like this,” he said.

Skouby said it would take about two weeks to dig up and replace all the sections of ruptured water mains. And then fill up and pave over the holes in the streets.

