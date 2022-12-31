1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash

The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370.
The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County.

The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.

Traffic was cleared around 8:15 p.m.

