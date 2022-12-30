Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles.

David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.

But the city and the museum failed to reach an agreement on the move. Hawley’s son, Matt, told KCTV5 the family was concerned about the amount of space they’d have access to under the city’s plan. They were also worried the deal would require them to sell part of their collection. He said it’s important to his family to keep all the artifacts together as a collection.

“We had hoped to make that work but it’s a big project and it looked like it wouldn’t work out. It looks like we’re going to go in different directions,” Matt said.

Dan Borgmeyer, the Mayor of St. Charles, disputed that characterization of the disagreement, but said there had been no animosity between him and Hawley. He said the museum’s terms for moving simply did not make economic sense. Borgmeyer now intends to work with a developer on its own steamboat museum, with artifacts from several boats across the US.

“I think the people of Kansas City have done a great job supporting [the Arabia] through the years,” Borgmeyer said. But they’ve seen it. It needs to be bigger and better and more exciting.”

Matt Hawley said the museum will continue to search for a new location that will suit its needs. He said the St. Charles deal falling through would likely increase the odds of finding a location in the KC area when its lease runs out in 2026.

“This story is still here,” he said. “This museum is still open seven days a week. We are still preserving and perfecting this collection so new things are constantly being added.”

