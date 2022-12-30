St. Clair County granted temporary restraining order regarding SAFE-T Act

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) – A judge has issued a temporary restraining order in St. Clair County regarding the SAFE-T Act.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric and Sheriff Richard Watson filed a motion for a temporary restraining order after a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge ruled parts of the SAFE-T Act were unconstitutional.

In the motion involving Gomric and Watson, it was written that “irreparable injury” will be suffered “in the event the SAFE-T Act’s pretrial release provisions are enforced despite being unconstitutional.”

The motion lists Gomric and Watson as the plaintiffs and Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul as the defendants.

On Friday, the judge ordered that the temporary restraining order would be granted on an emergency basis. The order reads, “Defendants are hereby restrained from implementation of the pre-trial provisions of Public Act 101-65 and 102-1104 that amend the term ‘bail’ with ‘pre-trail release’ consistent with the finding of unconstitutionality by Judge Cunnington in Kankakee County.”

The matter was continued for a hearing on the preliminary injunction on Jan. 9.

