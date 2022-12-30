South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building.

“These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet.

Nisbet is the owner of The Shaved Duck, which has been in the St. Louis community for 15 years. After being closed for multiple days during the Christmas holiday, Nisbet and staff came back to a restaurant destroyed by water damage from a pipe that burst in the upstairs part of the building.

“I think it happened on the 26 or the 27th of December. I was out of town visiting my family, and managers came in and I got the call [and] came right back,” he said.

Nisbet says he thought they took all the precautions necessary to prevent their pipes from freezing.

“We left faucets on; we left the heating on. We turned off some of the water, but it’s just not enough,” said Nisbet. “We still had an apartment on the third floor, so we had to have water up there.”

Plumbing companies told News 4 earlier this week that a warmup in temperatures above 40 degrees this week was subject to cause additional water main breaks as pipes began to unfreeze.

“It is pretty significant. The ceilings, [they’re] all going to be coming down. The walls are probably going to have to be ripped out,” said Nisbet. “Luckily, I think the floor’s going to be okay. It’s the original floor to the building. So hopefully that’s going to be alright.”

A spokesperson for Missouri American Water says while the rapid increase in water main breaks they’ve tackled this week is over, with about 10 to 15 remaining to repair, it is important people prepare their plumbing ahead of time for any future dips in freezing temperatures this winter.

Nisbet says while its tough to stay closed for now, especially on his staff, he is trying to remain optimistic.

“It’s the holiday time. And the staff need, they need the money, and we’re doing everything we can to be open back up for the community as well,” he said. “[I’ve] kind of put this down to the last thing that’s happening in 2022, instead of the first thing in 2023. So, I’m starting the new year with a positive mindset.”

In the wake of sudden closure to the business, one of the managers of the restaurant set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for staff while repairs to the building begin.

“I’ve got the Scottish Arms as well. It’s a sister restaurant, so we’ve got some of the staff working over there, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone is okay,” said Nisbet. “We’ll be back. It’s going to take a bit of time.”

Nisbet tells News 4 he hopes to have The Shaved Duck reopened in some capacity by the end of next week, which will likely start with takeout and or catering service until they can repair the dining space.

