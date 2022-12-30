South City medical plant to close, laying off 160 workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A medical equipment plant in south St. Louis is preparing to close its doors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. plans to lay off 160 workers at its Sublette Avenue site starting in February, according to a notice sent to the state. The company cited ongoing losses from operations as the reason behind the closure.

The company makes respiratory equipment, such as ventilators and oxygen masks. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, they were part of a crash effort to make tens of thousands of ventilators to keep critically ill patients breathing.

