Scott Lakin appointed as new director of Department of Revenue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County Executive Sam Page titled Scott Lakin as the new Director of St. Louis County’s Department of Revenue Friday.

Lakin will oversee the distribution of funds to more than 200 public-serving agencies that provide education, public safety, health, infrastructure, and economic growth in St. Louis County.

“I’m excited to have Scott join our team as his decades of government experience will help us improve customer service and continue to make County government work for everyone,” Page said.

Lakin was the former director of the Missouri Department of Insurance where he was responsible for 225 employees and a budget of $13.7 million. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1993-2001.

